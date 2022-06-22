Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Forests (Legal Harvest Assurance) Amendment Bill

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Primary Production Committee


The Chairperson of the Primary Production Committee is now calling for public submissions on the Forests (Legal Harvest Assurance) Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Forests Act 1949 to establish a legal harvest system. This system aims to provide assurance that timber supplied and traded has been harvested legally. The legal harvest system would:

· require that log traders, primary processors, importers, and exporters who operate above specified thresholds to be registered

· require harvest information to be supplied to others when trading, and for records of that information to be kept

· require due diligence systems to eliminate or mitigate the risk of dealing in timber and timber products not legally harvested.

The bill would also establish offences, penalties, and search powers to enforce the requirements of the legal harvest system.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates
 

