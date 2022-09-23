Public Service Workforce Spend Must Be Transparent And Justified
Friday, 23 September 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says more
transparency is needed in our public service including when
it comes to the amount being spent on the
workforce.
"News that nearly a third of public
servants are earning more than $100,000.00 per annum will be
a shock to many Kiwis given the median annual income in New
Zealand is just over $60,000.00,” Taxpayers’
Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves,
says.
“We have seen an explosion in the number of
public servants in the last five years and with it the
amount of our taxes being spent to support the system.
Ministries and agencies must demonstrate a commitment to
transparency and accountability by providing analysis of
their workforce that justifies the amount of staff and how
much they are paid.”
“Of course we should be
striving for a high-wage economy, but that should be driven
by demand for expertise and skills. When taxpayer-funded
public servants’ wages are inflated beyond comparable
incomes in the private sector, our economy
suffers.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...More>>