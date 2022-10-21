Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

AT Must Disclose Cost Of National Ticketing

Friday, 21 October 2022, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Auckland Transport to disclose the full cost to ratepayers of Auckland participating in the National Ticketing Solution announced today.

Auckland Transport, along with all the country’s other Public Transport Authorities, has signed up to the Government’s National Ticketing Solution (NTS), which was officially launched at Britomart this morning.

The NTS will see the AT HOP Card replaced with a national card, as well as other payment options including Eftpos and mobile payment apps.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “Having flexibility in payment options is crucial for improving accessibility of public transport. But we are concerned that the necessary IT upgrade will impose undue cost on Auckland ratepayers.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance has asked Auckland Transport to disclose the total costs of participating in the NTS and how these costs will be offset. Auckland Transport must also disclose what alternative options were considered before deciding to sign up to the NTS.

“If other payment options could have been added on to the existing AT HOP system, at much lower cost, then why not go it alone? This appears to be yet another example of Wellington politicians imposing their will on local decision-makers.”

