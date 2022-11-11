Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wai2575 Health Claimants Another Step Closer With Crown To Resolving Recompense

Friday, 11 November 2022, 9:30 am
Press Release: National Urban Maori Authority

A long-standing rōpū of determined Wai 2575 health claimants, who first filed a claim back in 2005 in the Waitangi Tribunal are another step closer to closing the final chapter on underfunding grievances with the Crown.

Calculations were previously determined by health economists for independent research group, Sapere in a 66 page report that was given to the government for consideration in August 2021.

Yesterday claimants met for 90 minutes in Parliament with the Health Minister, Hon. Andrew Little, Associate Health Minister, Hon. Peeni Henare and government officials.

It was the first opportunity to hear the Ministers’ responses to the report and try to resolve the unfinished parts of the contemporary claim centred on historic health inequities.

Chief Executive of Te Arawhiti, Glenn Webber remarked that he was struck by the length of time that the claimants have been trying to address the issue. He attended in Crown Relations Minister Hon. Kelvin Davis absence due to tangihanga.

Referring to the Ministers’ backing the health reforms and particularly the standing up of Te Aka Whai Ora (the Māori Health Authority), Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair of National Urban Māori Authority acknowledged their leadership.

“I’m really pleased with what’s happening and congratulate you on your bravery, especially given the backlash,” she said.

Moxon also encouraged the Crown to formally include the 2019 Hauora report of the Waitangi Tribunal by including it in the whakapapa of the health reform historical record.

Bridging the equity challenge dominated the conversation.

Talks canvassed the impact of underfunding that caused the demise of many kaupapa Māori providers and why the capitalisation calculation formula does not work.

“We need to address what we went to the Waitangi Tribunal for and the role of the Sapere report. It’s about the gesture. It’s a good reference point for both sides,” said Janice Kuka, fellow claimant, and CE of Ngā Mataapuna Oranga.

For the first time, Ministry of Health officials attributed the Sapere report to informing the transition unit working on health reforms in areas such as workforce development, infrastructure, and commissioning.

Claimant, Taitimu Maipi said, "We stated our people were dying due to an unjust and racist New Zealand health system. We are now ready to settle after 17 years."

The next steps being progressed between parties are addressing the last remaining recommendations by the Waitangi Tribunal.

Namely how the Crown deals with the historic underfunding of Māori primary health providers and Māori service providers and an apology.

“This is about resetting and recalibrating how Māori health is valued. Not just now, but as we head decades into the future,” Lady Tureiti said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Urban Maori Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 