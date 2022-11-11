Wai2575 Health Claimants Another Step Closer With Crown To Resolving Recompense

A long-standing rōpū of determined Wai 2575 health claimants, who first filed a claim back in 2005 in the Waitangi Tribunal are another step closer to closing the final chapter on underfunding grievances with the Crown.

Calculations were previously determined by health economists for independent research group, Sapere in a 66 page report that was given to the government for consideration in August 2021.

Yesterday claimants met for 90 minutes in Parliament with the Health Minister, Hon. Andrew Little, Associate Health Minister, Hon. Peeni Henare and government officials.

It was the first opportunity to hear the Ministers’ responses to the report and try to resolve the unfinished parts of the contemporary claim centred on historic health inequities.

Chief Executive of Te Arawhiti, Glenn Webber remarked that he was struck by the length of time that the claimants have been trying to address the issue. He attended in Crown Relations Minister Hon. Kelvin Davis absence due to tangihanga.

Referring to the Ministers’ backing the health reforms and particularly the standing up of Te Aka Whai Ora (the Māori Health Authority), Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair of National Urban Māori Authority acknowledged their leadership.

“I’m really pleased with what’s happening and congratulate you on your bravery, especially given the backlash,” she said.

Moxon also encouraged the Crown to formally include the 2019 Hauora report of the Waitangi Tribunal by including it in the whakapapa of the health reform historical record.

Bridging the equity challenge dominated the conversation.

Talks canvassed the impact of underfunding that caused the demise of many kaupapa Māori providers and why the capitalisation calculation formula does not work.

“We need to address what we went to the Waitangi Tribunal for and the role of the Sapere report. It’s about the gesture. It’s a good reference point for both sides,” said Janice Kuka, fellow claimant, and CE of Ngā Mataapuna Oranga.

For the first time, Ministry of Health officials attributed the Sapere report to informing the transition unit working on health reforms in areas such as workforce development, infrastructure, and commissioning.

Claimant, Taitimu Maipi said, "We stated our people were dying due to an unjust and racist New Zealand health system. We are now ready to settle after 17 years."

The next steps being progressed between parties are addressing the last remaining recommendations by the Waitangi Tribunal.

Namely how the Crown deals with the historic underfunding of Māori primary health providers and Māori service providers and an apology.

“This is about resetting and recalibrating how Māori health is valued. Not just now, but as we head decades into the future,” Lady Tureiti said.

