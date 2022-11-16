Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Certainty Needed Now On Fuel Discount Extension

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 4:07 pm
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Leading road transport body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is calling on the Government to provide certainty on the fuel excise reductions, road user charge and public transport discounts, which are currently due to expire at the end of January next year - less than three months away.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said previously that the Government is yet to make a decision on whether it extends the discounts. However, Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett says the extension has now been thrown into doubt by a recent decision and road transport operators and the public need to know now.

Leggett says the Government’s re-signing of the international commitment to eradicate all fossil fuel subsidies, by Trade Minister Damien O’Connor on November 12, may compromise an extension of this much needed package.

"We want to know, does this mean the Government has ruled out any further extension of the fuel rebate package, which expires on 31 st January 2023?

"It seems to me that they can’t sign this agreement on the one hand and then pretend that they haven’t made a decision on the continuation of the much needed cost of living support package. Which one is it? Cash-strapped New Zealanders deserve some certainty."

Leggett says the fuel discount package has provided essential relief for Kiwi households and businesses who are doing it tough.

"If Road User Charges and fuel excise go up as the Government plans from January 31, then the price of all our household goods and food carried by trucks will go up, too.

"The Prime Minister has said previously that a decision would be made ‘closer to the time’, but their assumption was that by January 31 inflation will have eased. That now looks unlikely. Transporting New Zealand’s advice is that inflation is still likely to be hovering around 7% in late January.

"If they have made a decision that they intend to ramp up the cost of living again, at least be honest about it right now so people can start adjusting their holiday budgets now."

Links:

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/joint-statement-ministerial-statement-importance-fossil-fuel-subsidy-reform-time-energy

https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/11/07/pm-wont-confirm-if-fuel-tax-cut-will-be-extended

Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


