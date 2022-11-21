Government Must Commit To Eliminating Workplace Violence, Says NZCTU

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is calling on the Government to follow Australia’s commitment to eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work.

Today, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his plan to ratify International Labour Convention 190 (C190) Violence and Harassment Convention.

The announcement was made at the International Trade Union Confederation in Melbourne, where NZCTU members are present.

NZCTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said the convention would enable people in Aotearoa to work with dignity.

“This is an opportunity for our Government to demonstrate real leadership. All working people deserve to work in an environment free from violence and harassment.

“The NZCTU agrees with PM Albanese that C190 is critical to ending harassment, improving equity, and continuing economic reform.”

