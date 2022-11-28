Have Your Say On Changes To The Accident Compensation Act

The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee is calling for public submissions on the Accident Compensation (Access Reporting and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

The bill would require ACC to report annually on how Māori and other population groups are accessing the Accident Compensation Scheme. It would also bring forward eligibility for the minimum rate of weekly compensation from the sixth week of incapacity to the second.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday, 10 February 2023.

