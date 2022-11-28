Have Your Say On Changes To The Accident Compensation Act
Monday, 28 November 2022, 11:24 am
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee
The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee is
calling for public submissions on the Accident Compensation
(Access Reporting and Other Matters) Amendment
Bill.
The bill would require ACC to report annually on
how Māori and other population groups are accessing the
Accident Compensation Scheme. It would also bring forward
eligibility for the minimum rate of weekly compensation from
the sixth week of incapacity to the second.
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday, 10
February 2023.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Watch
what been said about the bill in Parliament
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...More>>