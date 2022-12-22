Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said the issues New Zealand is facing could be addressed with an Inflation and Incomes Act – as set out in its latest report. “Inflation is viewed as a short-term crisis, when in reality, it’s a long-term problem associated with New Zealand’s present economic model.

“Right now the main tool for controlling inflation is increasing the interest rate - that takes money out of working people's pockets disproportionately and increases unemployment - mostly for low income Kiwis. That makes New Zealand's already dire wealth gap worse and hobbles our long-term economic growth.

“Every New Zealander is grappling with inflation and the cost of living. We need to be having a new conversation about how we address these issues not just now, but in the long run. We need a new approach that builds greater resilience to inflation and develops a more equitable economy in the process.

“An Inflation and Incomes Act would create a framework for how New Zealand manages its transition to a longer-term low-inflation environment. It would better marshal our economic development, infrastructure, and public service needs so that we can respond to inevitable economic change.

“The Act would pave the way for the kinds of investments that we need to tackle inflation in the long-run. Investments in home insulation, electrifying the vehicle fleet, and building the homes we need. Making sure that supply-chains are resilient, and that there is genuine competition in markets. And doing so in a way that manages the cost so that it is simply borne equitably by New Zealanders.

“Inflation is not a new problem for the poorest in New Zealand. It will continue to be an issue for all Kiwis unless we change how we approach it. We need to look towards alternative measures of curbing inflation that don't just call for higher unemployment.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 