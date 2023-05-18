Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget 2023 Signals The Importance Of Privacy Rights

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner is pleased to see the privacy rights and protection of New Zealanders further supported in today’s Budget with an increase in funding to the Office over several years.

The funding comes during a period of worldwide technological growth, where systems like artificial intelligence (AI) and biometrics are creating challenging new environments in which to think, develop, and act on privacy rights and regulation.

Michael Webster, Privacy Commissioner says, "my Office continues to record an increase in privacy breach notifications and complaints around data security, which affects agencies (businesses and organisations) as well as individuals.

"We need to ensure agencies know how to do privacy well, and then help enforce the Privacy Act 2020 and educate them when they don’t.

"This funding will help us do that," says Mr Webster.

Today’s announcement comes off the back of New Zealand’s biggest privacy breach (Latitude Financial) and Privacy Week (8-14 May), where several expert privacy professionals spoke about ‘data being the new oil.’

"Today’s funding announcement will support my Office to adapt to new and evolving challenges and continue the job of policy development, compliance, education, and resolution, especially in the time of rapid technological development," said Mr Webster.

Privacy is a right for all New Zealanders but the Office’s statistics about privacy breaches and cyber-attacks are worrying. The Office will continue to ensure it is ready for a more challenging future, and looks forward to developing our services and continuing to support New Zealanders, particularly our most vulnerable people.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Government: Strong Economy Forecast To Weather The Storm


The economy is set to perform better than it did during the GFC despite the challenging global environment, with Treasury forecasting New Zealand will avoid recession. “The last few years have been challenging times for the international economy, with global inflation pressures and an economic slowdown weighing down prospects in New Zealand, and having a real impact on people’s lives,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares.More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>



Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 