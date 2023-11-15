Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Majority Of New Zealanders Want Public Transport Discounts To Stay

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

A new poll has found that 71% of New Zealanders want to keep the current public transport discounts. 50% strongly agree the discounts should be kept.

People from across the political spectrum support the discounts. A majority of National and NZ First voters supported the discounts, with 55% of National voters and 60% of NZ First voters wanting the discounts to remain. Over 90% of Green, Labour and Te Pati Maori voters supported the discounts Almost half, 49%, of Act voters also wanted to keep the discounts.

The Free Fares Campaign is calling on the government to listen to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand and keep the current discounts in place with a new petition launched on Wednesday the 15th of November. The Free Fares Campaign is a coalition of organisations from across Aotearoa advocating for free public transport for those who need it most. The coalition includes LGNZ, nine individual Councils, church groups, anti-poverty groups, unions, student associations, and more. These discounts are vital to address climate change and the cost of living pressures faced by New Zealanders.

“The public transport discounts have been pivotal for many people in a cost of living crisis and helped people shift from cars to public transport. We need policies that enable this mode shift to address climate change and help New Zealanders and their families struggling with transport costs. Reducing transport fares to address these problems is common sense. There is broad, cross-partisan support from people across the country to keep the discounts. Getting rid of them would go against what Aotearoa is asking for.” Says Hana Pilkinton-Ching, a spokesperson for the Free Fares campaign.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“There is plenty of local and international evidence that points towards reducing fares as being a great option to improve mode shift. In this time of cost of living and climate change, we need our government to boldly invest in our transport system, not peel back good progress. Reducing fares has benefits across the board, from allowing better access to education, employment, important services and community hubs, to reducing congestion and pollution and increasing economic productivity and returns.” Says Mika Hervel, a spokesperson for the Free Fares campaign.

“Public transport is one of the simplest ways to reduce emissions. Keeping half price discounts means that our public transport can continue to serve those with the highest needs, both our tamariki and older people, as well as those without access to a car and the funds needed for one. As a student, I use public transport at least once a day, and half price fares allow me to not be constrained by budgeting worries, allowing me to get literally wherever I need.” Says 17 year old Camille Sutherland.

“Getting rid of these discounts is economically nonsensical and a major step back for New Zealand. If our incoming government is really serious about addressing climate change, stewarding the economy well and supporting New Zealanders in a cost of living crisis, the discounts will stay.” Says Henry Lockhart, a spokesperson for the Free Fares campaign.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Free Fares NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 