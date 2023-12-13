Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ours Not Mines Ready If Government Wants To Pick A Fight On Mining

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Ours Not Mines

Anti-mining group Ours Not Mines is appalled by Resource Minister, Shane Jones' comments about mining on DoC and stewardship land.

Ours Not Mines Co-founder Morgan Donoghue says that the group will not take such naked anti-environmentalism lying down.

"Shane Jones loves to sound clever and threw out a Henry II quote, comparing the work being done by the Ministry for the Environment as akin to the "meddlesome Thomas Beckett" and will be stopped. Aside from getting the quote wrong, maybe Minister Jones will understand if we too misquote someone famous.

"If the Government thinks they can ignore the Crown Minerals Act and fast-track mine consents, and start ripping open our pristine land, then we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we will fight them in the courts, and we shall never let them get away with it.

"There is no shortage of gold in the world. Instead of making destructive new mines, we should be using services like Mint in New Zealand, that recycle existing gold.

"Minister Jones loves to think that these mining projects will provide a lot of jobs. Those engineering jobs he's dreaming of would be better served focusing on Aotearoa's infrastructure deficit, they should be doing something that actually helps the country, not destroys it.

"We know we're not the only group who is appalled by the statements coming from the Government. The last Labour-led Government promised a ban on any new mines on conservation land and never delivered, so we're doing it ourselves.

"New Zealand's royalty rates are so small that the financial return we get in exchange for environmental destruction is just not worth it. We call on Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, to walk back his Resource Minister's comments and recommit to keeping New Zealand's pristine parts free from mining."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ours Not Mines on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 