Results Of The 2021/22 Council Audits

We have published an article about the results of the 2021/22 audits of councils.

This sets out the key themes we saw in our audit work, including performance measures, asset valuations, and water services.

We will produce our full report about councils and the wider local government sector in 2024. That report will include detailed analysis for both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years and will include a more in-depth review of the themes identified in this article.

