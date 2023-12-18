Results Of The 2021/22 Council Audits

This sets out
the key themes we saw in our audit work, including
performance measures, asset valuations, and water
services.
We will produce our full report about
councils and the wider local government sector in 2024. That
report will include detailed analysis for both the 2021/22
and 2022/23 financial years and will include a more in-depth
review of the themes identified in this
article.
We’d like your feedback:
Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you
found our information useful.
