Ngati Whatua Elections Invalid

Friday, 22 December 2023, 3:21 pm Press Release: Ngati Whatua
We have obtained expert legal advice that the 2023 Te
Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua election is invalid and will need
to be run again in 2024. The legal advice is
attached.
After approval and
instructions from Te Puni Kokiri in June 2023 to “don’t
delay prepare and go ahead with the elections...” this
year, it transpires that their directive was incorrect with
the current election being run to early.
This means
that the current Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua board will
continue to serve its term to October 1st 2024. Those new
candidates who were successful in the current election will
have to run again in the new election in July
2024.
The confusion arises from the 2021 elections
that were held in February of that year. While the results
were made public in that month the sign off from the
Ministry did not occur till October the 1st 2021 therefore
the three-year rotation for service on the Runanga ends in
October 2024 not February 2024 as previously stated. The Te
Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua Order 2021 says the term is for
three years from 1 October 2021.
“This is a major
setback for the Iwi and our apologies to all our whanau who
voted and to those new candidates who were successful and
who now have to run again in 2024” says Antony Thompson,
Board Secretary.
Currently the Rūnanga are working
through the details of what has transpired with all parties
concerned and will feed back to the iwi in the New Year with
updates and planning around what needs to take
place.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More
Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More