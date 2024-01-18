Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
AJP Launches Urgent Campaign To Protect Animals And Preserve Our Reputation

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 10:09 am
Press Release: Animal Justice Party

In response to the Government's proposal to reverse the ban on live animal exports, the Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJP) has launched a nationwide campaign to protect animals and preserve our reputation.

The campaign centres around a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister for Trade and the Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare) urging the public to join the movement by signing and sharing the letter widely. The letter calls for a continued ban on live animal exports. AJP spokesperson Danette Wereta states, "Our goal is to make it clear that New Zealanders stand united in protecting the welfare of animals. We understand the Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, and the coalition party leaders, Winston Peters (NZ First) and David Seymour (ACT), prioritise both our nation's economy and reputation. So, it doesn’t make sense to bring back live export when it could compromise New Zealand's standing and economic prospects.”

AJP has outlined the key risks associated with overturning this ban. Wereta states “Our intention is to expose the flaws in the arguments advocating for the reinstatement. And show that New Zealanders have a commitment to long-term sustainability over short-term financial gains.”

The risks associated with overturning the ban on live animal exports are multifaceted.

  • The potential tarnishing of our clean, green image and established animal welfare standards is not only a reputational concern but also holds economic and diplomatic repercussions.
  • Notably, the economic insignificance of live exports, constituting only 0.6% of primary sector exports, highlights that maintaining the ban is economically inconsequential compared to the potential damage to our global image and ethical concerns.
  • The proposed 'gold standard' by Prime Minister Luxon falls short in addressing fundamental issues, as evidenced by the Gulf Livestock incident, revealing inherent risks unmitigated by suggested upgrades.
  • Beyond the sea journey, the lack of protection for animals in lower welfare standard countries and the risk associated with exporting to China underscore the broader concerns impacting New Zealand's reputation and global trade agreements
It is evident that upholding the ban not only aligns with our ethical values but also safeguards our national identity, economic interests, and international standing.

Wereta continues, "By sending this email, your active participation is a stand against cruelty, showing your commitment not only to the welfare of animals but also to the protection of our nation's image and our farmers' reputation. You can contribute to upholding ethical standards, and protect a compassionate and responsible global identity for New Zealand. Your involvement is vital in safeguarding not just our economy but also the integrity of our country on the world stage. Together, let us staunchly oppose any form of animal cruelty."

