$2 Million Cost Blowout For Senseless Development Demonstrates Everything Wrong With Kāinga Ora

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


The Taxpayers’ Union is dumbfounded by the endless examples of failure at Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities that continue to come to light. Ruapehu District Council and Kāinga Ora’s $5.2 million housing development has blown out by over $2 million to $7.5 million according to a Crown Infrastructure Partners’ contracted projects document.

Commenting on this development proposal, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy said:

“Just last month, an Auditor General report rightly slammed the decision-making and delivery process behind the previous Government’s covid ‘shovel-ready’ slush fund, and this is a prime example of why.

“The rationale behind this development project was flawed from the get-go. So much so that the initial proposal was turned down twice from Crown Infrastructure Partners due to the unlikelihood of it delivering planned outcomes and benefits, with the site even deemed a ‘no go’ on one of their early due diligence documents.

“It has also been blatantly apparent that both Council and Kāinga Ora have failed to engage with the community, with even Ruapehu’s own Councillors admitting how poor the consultation process has been.

“Ohakune has virtually no social services, no local GP, and a population of just over 1,500 people. With just 11 families on the current Ministry of Social Development Housing Register in Ohakune, it would have made far more sense to absorb applicants into existing stock, and reduce barriers to renting out existing private properties.

“Even this morning, we saw reports of more than a thousand new Kāinga Ora homes sitting completely empty. The failure of Kāinga Ora to deliver sufficient housing while continuing to waste money demonstrates why the Government should not be involved in house building and should instead cut cost-bloating red tape to allow a housing market which can deliver affordable homes.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Charter Schools, And The Ghahraman Blame Machine


According to Act Party leader David Seymour, if we gave 16 year olds the vote and allowed teachers to teach civics classes in high school, the result would be… Well, let Seymour himself paint the picture:
The final recommendations of the independent Electoral Review released today would set New Zealand on course for a permanent left-wing government. Goodness gracious me. So… If the truth was allowed to set you free, you would vote for the left for ever, and for always...
More

 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

