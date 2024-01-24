Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wider And Deeper Cuts To Public Services On Cards As Government Scrambles To Fund Tax Cuts

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:38 pm
Press Release: PSA

Public services relied on by New Zealanders are at risk as the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon comes clean and reveals the true extent of the Government’s plans to cut public services.

In the election campaign National identified 24 government departments and agencies that would face cuts to help fund the party’s tax plan.

At his first post-Cabinet media conference of the year yesterday, the Prime Minister revealed that the axe would fall on all spending across all public service organisations.

‘We’re asking all government agencies and all government departments to look at their spending and to identify whether there is any potential savings,’ said Luxon.

Duane Leo, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi said; "New Zealanders should be worried about the impact on the services they depend on now the Prime Minister has lifted the lid on the true extent of the plans.

"The Government is quietly extending the reach of these cuts with no regard to the impact these will have on the services New Zealanders rely on.

"This is incredibly disappointing when so much progress has been made in building a strong public service in recent years.

"Clearly the Government is now scrambling to find the money to fund its tax cuts after its coalition partner New Zealand First scrapped the proposed tax on foreigners buying residential property.

"We understand the Minister of Finance wrote to all chief executives in late December and gave them a deadline of 2 February to come up with plans to shave at least 6.5% from their budgets.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"In the main, the savings will go back into the Government’s coffers to help fund tax cuts which disproportionately benefit middle- and higher-income earners.

"Nothing appears safe given the two vital agencies which support our democracy - the Parliamentary Service and Office of the Clerk - have been targeted for cuts.

"We risk services supporting New Zealanders and businesses being eroded by these badly thought through plans.

"Now more than ever as we face big challenges, such as a growing and aging population, reducing emissions, protecting our environment, and tackling the infrastructure deficit, we need a well-resourced public service.

"As the country’s biggest union representing 90,000 dedicated public service workers, the PSA will be taking a strong stand to oppose these cuts," said Duane Leo.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Treaty Principles, And Nikki Haley’s False Dawn


So the government wants to “debate” the principles of Te Tiriti, even though its own Māori Development Minister has been simultaneously assuring us that these principles are non-negotiable. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appears to be delivering differing messages to different audiences. He seems to be playing the moderate good cop to David Seymour’s hardline bad cop, in order that the coalition government can eventually impose a more narrow definition of what Te Tiriti ō Waitangi will mean, from now on...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 