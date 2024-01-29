Income Tax System Should Be Flat, Not ‘Flatter’

The Taxpayers’ Union is backing ACT leader David
Seymour’s calls for a simpler tax system but says it
should be flat, not just ‘flatter’ than the status
quo.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor
Molloy, said:
“There are billions of dollars of
waste in government that could be eliminated in order to
fund tax relief.
“There are many largely useless
departments that could be eliminated in their entirety while
the remainder should be zero-based and reassessed asking
‘if this job or programme did not exist today, would we
decide to create it?’ If the answer is no, it should be
cut.
“A flat-tax system is simple, fair and
encourages productivity while allowing people to keep more
of their own money. New Zealand should be striving for the
world’s most efficient and competitive tax system through
wholesale reform, not temporary tax relief that will
eventually be eroded away through bracket
creep.”
