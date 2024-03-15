Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

No Space For An Undemocratic Fast Track Bill

Friday, 15 March 2024, 11:47 am
Press Release: Federated Mountain Clubs

‘We must closely guard the welfare of our national parks and reserves. These should not be regarded as the property of our minister or the government. They belong to the people of today and tomorrow. We must fight for their protection if necessary.’

Fred Vosseler, inaugural president FMC -1932

FMC is deeply concerned about the proposed Fast-track Approvals Bill, which the government announced last week.

FMC president, Megan Dimozantos, said “The Bill is the biggest assault on democracy and nature that Aotearoa New Zealand has seen in decades. Under the new law, many areas of public conservation land, which belongs to all New Zealanders for the protection of natural intrinsic values in perpetuity, will become exposed to economic exploitation excluding a democratic process, or even appropriate scientific and judicial input. These are places we care deeply about. The impacts of the Bill would be irreversible, a reminder for future generations of how little this government cares about the environment and the places we value.”

The proposed Fast-track Approvals Bill, if approved, will give Ministers personal power to approve fast-track development projects on public conservation land. It will override the Conservation Act, Reserves Act, Wildlife Act as well as RMA and other relevant Acts.

The lack of consultation the Bill proposes is alarming. A small group of Ministers – including the Ministers for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development – will primarily be involved in decision-making. The proposed process seems likely to exclude consultation with local communities, interest groups, NGOs, scientific communities, general New Zealand public and parliamentary colleagues. The expert panels proposed to be involved in the process will only have the power to make non-binding recommendations. Rights to appeal will be constrained.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Alongside the Bill, the government is planning to introduce a list of key projects to be fast-tracked. The list has not been published yet, but as the government indicated, it will most likely include open-cast coal mining and hydro-power generation on public conservation land. FMC fears this list will include wild rivers, with high natural and recreational values. The schedule of these projects will only be published after the consideration of the Bill, which allows no public consultation on which projects are fast-tracked.

Such a process allows little space for any environmental criteria and is non-democratic. The Bill is out of step with modern times and is constitutionally questionable. There has been no consultation so far on the conservation elements of the Bill and the haste of drafting the Bill could lead to irreversible and unintended outcomes. Furthermore, and ironically, the process risks lengthening existing processes through issues securing panel experts on a case-by-case basis, the likelihood of legal challenges, extensive OIA requests, and media scrutiny. The Bill is rushed and poorly considered.

FMC is reviewing the Bill and will formulate a submission in the coming weeks. We are also considering options to support clubs with their submissions. Our executive and president are in consultation with other environmental NGO leaders to determine the most effective strategy to prevent this from being fully implemented.

With one-third of the landmass being public conservation land, Aotearoa New Zealand has enjoyed a worldwide reputation as a clean, green country. With the new Bill, this reputation, or what is left of it, risks being lost. As New Zealanders, we all have a right to say how our public land is used and managed. The public conservation estate belongs to all New Zealanders and should be used for the common good. FMC will act to protect the integrity, intrinsic worth and values of the land that belongs to all of us, but above all, it belongs to nature itself. Its importance and worth outweigh the short-sighted economic interests of a privileged few and should never be compromised.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Federated Mountain Clubs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 