Employment Indicators: February 2024 Has Been Delayed

Employment indicators: February 2024 has a new release date of Wednesday 3 April 2024. This delay was due to an issue with supply of employee data, which has now been resolved.

The same data is used in two other release products, so these will also be delayed:



the employment stocks and flows series on our experimental website – this will also be available on Wednesday 3 April 2024

the weekly employment indicator, which is updated on the COVID-19 data portal every Friday – the next update will be on Friday 5 April 2024.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

