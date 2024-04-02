Consultation Opens Proposing More Time To Comply With Plumbing Products Changes Under The Building Code

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened a consultation proposing to extend the transition period end date for the lead and dezincification plumbing product provisions published last year, from 1 September 2025 to 1 May 2026.

“The most recent Building Code update consultation included a proposal to further reduce the allowable amount of lead in plumbing products which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response,” says Dr Dave Gittings, Manager Building Performance and Engineering.

“When we consulted on and announced the changes to lead in copper alloy plumbing products, the transition period end date of 1 September 2025 was in alignment with the introduction of equivalent lead-free plumbing product changes in Australia. However, in April last year, Australia extended their transition period end date by eight-months, to 1 May 2026.

“When we published the updated Building Code documents in November 2023, we confirmed the announced transition period end date would remain. However, we are now consulting on proposals to extend the transition period end dates for both the lead and dezincification plumbing product provisions in New Zealand to realign with the ‘lead free’ transition period end date in Australia,” said Dave.

The public consultation applies to the amendment to Acceptable Solution G12/AS1, is open for three weeks from today and submissions close at 5pm on 23 April 2024. You can read the consultation document and provide your feedback via the Have Your Say webpage or by sending an email to buildingfeedback@mbie.govt.nz

“Aligning both the lead content and dezincification resistant copper alloy water supply product provisions aims to provide clear and consistent transition period end date timeframes for the sector, especially for those that need to adapt the types of copper alloys used to manufacture plumbing products,” says Dave.

“We are also taking this opportunity to propose a definition of the term ‘lead free’ to improve clarity regarding the identification of products that meet the requirements of the new lead in plumbing product provision, and to make several minor editorial changes to the Building Code documents for water supplies.

“Where possible we strive to align with our major trading partners to ensure a healthy and competitive market in Aotearoa New Zealand. Feedback from the sector also highlighted the need to consider an extension to provide plumbing product manufacturers and suppliers additional time to make the necessary changes,” said Dave Gittings.

