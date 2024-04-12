Public Submissions Open On The Te Pire Whakatupua Mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill
The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for public submissions on the Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill.
This bill would give effect to certain matters contained in Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo/the Taranaki Maunga collective redress deed signed on 1 September 2023 by the Crown and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki. It contains provisions relating to redress that require legislation for their implementation.
Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 22 May 2024.
For more details about the bill:
- Read the full content of the bill
- Get more details about the bill
- What’s
been said in Parliament about the
bill?