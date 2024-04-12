Public Submissions Open On The Te Pire Whakatupua Mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill

The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for public submissions on the Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill.

This bill would give effect to certain matters contained in Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo/the Taranaki Maunga collective redress deed signed on 1 September 2023 by the Crown and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki. It contains provisions relating to redress that require legislation for their implementation.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 22 May 2024.

For more details about the bill:

