NZDSN Opinion: Organisations Must Do Better For Disabled New Zealanders

We at New Zealand Disability Support Network applaud the Commerce Commission for filing proceedings against One NZ for their latest failure on 111 Contact Code.

It doesn’t take much to think of harmful or fatal scenarios for people with disabilities and their families if they can't call on 111 in an emergency. Disabled people are amongst our most vulnerable.

Support Providers put systems in place to enable good lives and independent living with dignity where possible. A key element of these systems is safety.

But everyone deserves to know there’s help at the other end of the line in an emergency, not least of all disabled people.

The Commission states this breach relates to the changeover from copper land lines, which work in a power cut, to fibre or an alternative, all of which need power to work.

Without proper planning, this had the potential to leave vulnerable people at risk, unable to get help when they need it most.

NZDSN wrote to the Tenancy Tribunal this month to point out Residential Tenancy Agreements on their website lacked an Easy Read version, that’s accessible to disabled people. With many of our community in rented accommodation, this is a big deal.

Public and private organisations need to take their responsibilities seriously, and truly consider disabled people and their needs in the services they offer.

25% of New Zealanders experience some form of disability – this is about offering choice and control to everyone, which is severely negatively affected when the products and services we rely on are likely to fail or are inaccessible.

Well done to the Commission on their strong signal today – we hope it makes things better.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

