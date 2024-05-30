Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Oral Submissions On The Local Government (Electoral Legislation And Māori Wards And Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk of the House of Representative

The Justice Committee has agreed to a schedule of hearings for the bill that will enable it to hear from a wide variety of groups and stakeholders. The committee will not be able to hear from everyone who requested to make an oral submission. The committee will meet as a full committee on Tuesday 4 June to hear from local government and iwi/hapu groups. Subcommittees will meet all day on Wednesday and Thursday following to hear from:

  • organisations
  • people with experience in local and central government
  • experts in the field.

The committee is grateful for the public’s continuing engagement with the bill and looks forward to hearing from submitters. Hearings will be held in public and livestreamed on the Parliament website.

The appendix to this press statement contains a chart prepared by the Department of Internal Affairs which outlines how the changes affect different councils.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 