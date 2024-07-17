Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Inflation Data Shows Cost-of-living Challenges Continue

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 2:30 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

Data released by Statistics New Zealand today shows that annual inflation was 3.3%, falling from by nearly half from a year ago (6% - June 2023).

“This fall in inflation is welcome, but it is being driven by international factors rather than domestic actions. There are also costs for working people that continue to increase rapidly,” said NZCTU Economist Craig Renney.

“This data is also weaker than expected – suggesting problems within the wider economy. It supports other data which implies that we might be heading back into falls in economic output.

“The falls in inflation were driven by reductions in the price of food, particularly fruit and vegetables. There are also falls in the price of furniture, household appliances, and the cost of second-hand vehicles. This data suggests a lack of demand in the economy and a lack of consumer confidence. There were also falls in IT equipment and international airfares – again suggesting that demand for these discretionary goods may be falling.

“Meanwhile, pricing for rents continues to increase rapidly – rising 4.8% annually. This is the fastest rate of growth for 17 years, which is as far back as the data goes. Local Authority Rates increased 9.8%. Insurance prices increased 14% annually, led by growth in property insurance (24%) and car insurance (24%). Petrol prices rose 14.7%. These are costs that are very difficult to avoid, and so will be hitting working people in their pocket.

“This data will be welcomed by those looking for interest rates to fall. But they also suggest that economic growth is stalling, and that action is needed now to support employment and household incomes. The cuts in investment set out by the Government at the recent Budget are likely to exacerbate this problem even further,” said Renney.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 