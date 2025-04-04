Jon Toogood Joins Battle To Protect New Zealand’s Conservation Land

Jon Toogood writing lyrics (Photo/Supplied)

Shihad’s last live note has been heard by thousands of fans and now the public has the chance to snap up the hand-written lyrics to hit song “Home Again”. And it’s all in the name of a good cause, as the Kiwi rocker, Jon Toogood, joins the fight to protect New Zealand’s precious conservation land.

Ours Not Mines will use the funds raised from the lyric auction to help fund its continuing legal battle against mining giant OceanaGold and the Hauraki District Council. Its appeal to the Court of Appeal will be heard on May 28.

“The New Zealand legal system must protect the country and its future, not reward those with the deepest pockets,” Ours Not Mines founder Morgan Donoghue says.

“Foreign-owned corporations with large bank balances should not be allowed to weaponise that money against tiny groups like ours who just want to protect Aotearoa”.

Oceana Gold plans to install 8-metre-wide vent shafts through an unformed legal road near the proposed mine site on conservation land at Wharekirauponga, near Whangamata. Ours Not Mines contends that as a public road the Council was not able to grant rights for the vents. The mining giant continues to push the High Court to award additional costs against Ours Not Mines.

“The auction of these lyrics will spearhead the second round of our Musicians Against Mines campaign. We’ve had advanced interest from overseas collectors and believe these could be our most popular lyrics so far. Round One was a huge success as Kiwis rallied to fight to keep Coromandel’s precious conservation estate.

Jon Toogood joins a list of other artists who will once again step up to act in the best interests of all New Zealanders and not give away our future.” Says Mr Donoghue.

Former Shihad lead singer and author of the lyrics, Jon Toogood, said it was a no-brainer for him to contribute.

“No amount of short-term financial gain is worth destroying such a precious ecosystem which belongs to future generations. If the government won’t step in to stop this then resistance will have to be driven by the people of Aotearoa and I’m more than happy to do my part in protecting such an invaluable resource.” Says Mr Toogood.

Ours Not Mines is also investigating Oceana Gold’s fast-track approvals application. “We believe the government is putting New Zealand and it’s people last and failing to act in the best interests of the country,” Mr Donoghue says. As things stand, the potential economic benefits of mining at Wharekirauponga do not stack up against the potential environmental damage.

“The supposed business acumen of government ministers is missing when it comes to royalties. They are allowing miners to hold a 40-year licence, dig up gold, leave the land and head overseas. The company makes billions of dollars, while Kiwi taxpayers will only receive 2.1% of the royalties from the gold extracted. The government is failing to grasp the concept that without the land, there is no mine. Christopher Luxon’s showing his failure to negotiate in the best interests of all New Zealanders.”

Ours Not Mines has tried to work with the government, but all attempts to meet with minister Shane Jones have been rebuffed.

Morgan Donoghue says “I am an investor in this country, running three companies, investing tens of millions of dollars and employing dozens of New Zealanders. Shane Jones is out of touch with business in 2025. New Zealanders do care about conservation and the country’s future. We are calling on all political parties to stop pretending there is some master economic plan that trumps environmental destruction. No more mines, and especially no more mining on conservation land.”

“As we ‘turn the clock back for the winter’, let’s make sure miners don’t turn the clock back on New Zealand.” Says Mr Donoghue.

The lyrics will go live this evening at trademe.co.nz/oursnotmines.

