Call for more nominations for Waikato district elections

With only a handful of nominations received for the Waikato District Council elections, Chief Executive Gavin Ion is reminding people that time is running out if they want to stand for their community.

Prospective candidates only have until midday on Friday 16 August to get their nominations in.

A list of current candidates can be viewed on the Vote Waikato website at www.votewaikato.co.nz/candidates. There are a number of wards and community boards, along with the Te Kauwhata Licensing Trust, where no nominations have been received yet.

Mr Ion says if you’re a New Zealand citizen, over 18 years of age and you’re on the electoral roll you can stand as a candidate for the Waikato district elections this October. "Candidates should have a desire to represent their community. Often we find those who stand for Council want to make a difference to the Waikato district. We hope you’ll join us in working towards our vision of creating liveable, thriving and connected communities," he says.

Mr Ion encourages people interested in Council and the activities and services it delivers to their communities, to consider putting a nomination in.

Anyone wishing to stand as an elected member can download a nomination paper online at www.votewaikato.co.nz or request a hardcopy from any of the Council offices. A candidate information handbook is also available on the Vote Waikato website or from your local Council office, which provides all the information a candidate needs to know about completing the nomination process and campaigning. Nominations close at noon on Friday 16 August, sharp. Don’t leave it until the last minute.

Meanwhile, Waikato District Council also reminds everyone in the community that voting in local body elections is just as important.

Council encourages all eligible residents and ratepayers to ensure they are enrolled to vote and to have their say when voting papers arrive in late September.











© Scoop Media

