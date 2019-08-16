Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Partnership between Waikato District Council and Watercare

Friday, 16 August 2019, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato District Council and Watercare Services Ltd will join forces to deliver safe drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services to the Waikato district from 1 October.

A contract has been signed between the two organisations with a strong focus on better environmental outcomes and affordable water services.

The journey to get here has been long, but through every bend in the road the focus has been on delivering the best outcome for our communities, Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says.

Council has been looking for a more efficient and cost effective way to provide water supply, wastewater and stormwater services since 2012. This has included the option of a proposed Council-Controlled Organisation with Waipa District Council and Hamilton City Council. This proposal was ultimately not progressed and Waikato District Council then consulted with the community as part of its 2018-28 Long Term Plan.

86% of the community told us they wanted a change to the status quo, Mr Ion says. “That direction has today become a reality. Council has been able to establish an independent Waters Governance Board that will oversee the long-term relationship between Council and Watercare going forward. The waters assets will remain in the ownership of Council. The contract will over time deliver a better service for our people.”

Waters is big business for Council. The first five years of the contract is estimated to cost $213 million. “As indicated in the Long Term Plan, this contract is expected to save us $28 million over the first 10 years. What is equally as important as the expected savings is the delivery of better environmental outcomes,” Mr Ion says.

Waters Governance Board chair Rukumoana Schaafhausen says this contract being finalised is not only a big deal for the Waikato, but a step in the right direction for New Zealand. “The way local councils deal with their water business will need to change in the future. We need to be able to come together for the benefit of all our people and the way water is handled going forward. The Waters Governance Board commends Waikato District Council for being proactive and innovative in this space.”

Watercare Chief Executive Raveen Jaduram says he is pleased that Watercare is able to support Waikato District Council. “We understand that delivering water and wastewater services in a safe, reliable and sustainable way can be really challenging for councils around New Zealand who do not have the benefit of scale.

“We’re really pleased to be able to support the Waikato District Council through this service delivery contract. This relationship brings together their local knowledge and our industry expertise to the benefit of many communities in the Waikato.

“We have been operating in the Pokeno area for a number of years now so in many ways this is a natural and positive extension of our existing relationship,” says Mr Jaduram.

From 1 October the community should not notice a change in service. Bills and correspondence will continue to come from Council. Those that work on the water network will just be Watercare employees.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 