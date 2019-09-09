Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Working together to prevent suicide

Monday, 9 September 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust


A collaboration between Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust and the community will see everyone join together at 6 pm on September the 10th in the 6th annual World Suicide Prevention Day being held at First Church, Moray Place in Dunedin.

Our community will come together, remember loved ones lost to suicide, pay our respects, and listen to motivational speakers who have lived experience of suicide, mental health, and distress themselves.

Inspirational speakers on the night include Suzy Taylor, a bereaved mother who lost her daughter to death by suicide, John Hedges who has been a police officer for 26 years and will be providing an insight on suicide prevention from a police perspective, Aidan Barbour-Ryan who is a University of Otago student who ran 365 days to raise awareness and funds for mental health, and Bonnie Scarth who is the Suicide Prevention/ Postvention Coordinator for Otago and Southland who works at WellSouth. Our community will have time to share stories of their own as well. Our MC for the night is Carolyn McMillan who is also a trustee of the Trust.

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust strives to break the silence surrounding suicide through developing suicide prevention initiatives, offering support, and promoting wellbeing.

“Every day, we lose many lives to suicide, and many more are profoundly impacted by their deaths. We acknowledge all who experience the challenges of suicidal ideation, and those who have lost loved ones through suicide.” (quote from WHO 2018 doc -https://iasp.info/wspd2018/).

Life Matters has organised this well-attended event since 2014 and this will be no exception. Throughout this “Working Together to Prevent Suicide” themed, gold coin donation event, there will be 685 candles burning for each person who has died by suicide in New Zealand during the 2018/2019 year. This, unfortunately, all-time high statistic, makes it glaringly obvious that communities must take a united stand. We need to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, inspire others to break the silence, and encourage them to ask, ‘are you ok?’.

Please join us for musical performances from Molly Devine and Jamie McDonald, poetry from Kyra Gillies, candle lighting, and the placing of love tokens on a remembrance tree. The night will end with a Loving Kindness Meditation by Ainee Cha.

Come and experience a community coming together, connecting and standing united in the fight for mental wellness.

Everybody is welcome.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'No Complicit' But...

The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...

It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 