MHAIDS to host international neuropsychiatry expert

International cognitive neuropsychiatry expert Professor Anthony David will share his expertise at a special public lecture in Wellington on Wednesday 23 October.

Prof David (image attached) has been an honorary consultant at Maudsley Hospital in London since 1990, and was awarded a personal chair from the Institute of Psychiatry at King’s College London in Cognitive Neuropsychiatry in 1996.

“Prof David is a leader in the field of cognitive neuropsychiatry and an expert in insight into mental illness,” said Mental Health, Addictions and Intellectual Disability Service (MHAIDS) general manager, Nigel Fairley.

“He is especially interested in the concept of insight and how this relates to treatment compliance and decision making capacity. His research and expertise in this area has led him to being named the Chad Buckle Fellow for 2019.”

The Fellowship was established for former mental health client Chad Buckle, who took his own life in 2003. It sees MHAIDS bring an international mental health expert to Wellington each year to share the latest research findings and practices with mental health staff and the public.

Prof David will deliver his public lecture at the Otago School of Medicine in Wellington on Wednesday 23 October. Admission is free.

Insight in Medicine and Psychiatry – could the capacity for self-reflection be enhanced to improve insight?; 6-7pm, Wednesday 23 October; Nordmeyer lecture theatre, Otago School of Medicine, Wellington

To register for this event, please email mhaidservice3dhb@ccdhb.org.nz

For our latest news, visit www.mhaids.health.nz, www.ccdhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB





