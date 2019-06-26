Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

War Horse - now playing in Auckland

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 9:06 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Playing NOW until 14 July | NO FURTHER EXTENSION POSSIBLE

Magical. Awe-inspiring. Spectacular. Deeply moving.

It's official. New Zealand loves WAR HORSE!
The unforgettable theatrical event from the National Theatre of Great Britain, based on Michael Morpurgo’s beloved novel, has been winning rave reviews from critics and audiences since opening in Auckland last Friday.


The New Zealand Herald called it a “sensational and deeply moving theatrical event” while Keeping Up with NZ described it as a “must-see theatrical event”.

‘A sensational and deeply moving theatrical experience.’ NZ Herald
The stunning theatrical extravaganza is now playing at The Civic in Auckland for just three weeks and must close on 14 July, with no further extensions possible. Tickets are selling fast via Ticketmaster. Best availability is Tuesday to Thursday performances.

A remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, War Horse tells the story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. This powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness, filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.



‘Spectacular. Awe-inspiring. Magical. A must-see theatrical event for Auckland audiences.’ Keeping up with NZ

The winner of more than 25 international awards, including the Tony Award® for Best Play on Broadway, War Horse received its world premiere on 9 October 2007 at the National Theatre where it played for two seasons before opening at the New London Theatre in March 2009. Since then, War Horse has been seen by eight million people worldwide in 98 cities in 11 countries, including productions on Broadway, in Toronto and Berlin, with touring productions in the UK and Ireland, North America, the Netherlands, Belgium and China.

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land. Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.

War Horse is presented in Auckland by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions and the National Theatre.

‘A magnificent testament to the art of theatre and the magical transforming power of story.’ GayTalk Tonight + Andrew Whiteside
A memorable stage event. I highly recommend that you make sure to catch War Horse during its strictly limited New Zealand season.’ 13th Floor

