Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BLAM BLAM BLAM announce extra show

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Piecart Rock 'n' Roll

Blam Blam Blam in 1981


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BAM! BAM! BAM!

BLAM! BLAM! BLAM!


BLAM! .... BLAM! .... BLAM! EXTRA SHOW at NECK OF THE WOODS on K ROAD

Blam Blam Blam announce extra Auckland show and more tickets for Wellington Meow show

On the eve of the Other's Way Festival - Blam Blam Blam will now perform a small club show at Neck Of The Woods at 155b K-Road on Thursday 29th August.

Doors at 8pm and the Blams on at 9-30pm.

Tickets available now from undertheradar https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10794/Blam-Blam-Blam.utr

In other show news ... the Wellington show at Meow on Sunday 1st September has sold out of its original allocation and now has more tickets released - go to undertheradar

With the exception of Dunedin all shows on the Blam Blam Blam tour outside Auckland have sold out

https://www.facebook.com/don.mcglashan/

For all media enquiries - please contact John Baker.

END




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Piecart Rock 'n' Roll on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 