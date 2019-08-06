BLAM BLAM BLAM announce extra show

BLAM! .... BLAM! .... BLAM! EXTRA SHOW at NECK OF THE WOODS on K ROAD

Blam Blam Blam announce extra Auckland show and more tickets for Wellington Meow show

On the eve of the Other's Way Festival - Blam Blam Blam will now perform a small club show at Neck Of The Woods at 155b K-Road on Thursday 29th August.

Doors at 8pm and the Blams on at 9-30pm.

Tickets available now from undertheradar https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10794/Blam-Blam-Blam.utr

In other show news ... the Wellington show at Meow on Sunday 1st September has sold out of its original allocation and now has more tickets released - go to undertheradar

With the exception of Dunedin all shows on the Blam Blam Blam tour outside Auckland have sold out

For all media enquiries - please contact John Baker.

