Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

People’s Wellbeing Report A Wake Up Call For Further Action

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 8:43 am
Press Release: Philanthropy New Zealand

“Everyone is our neighbour” was a powerful message delivered at the Salvation Army’s State of the Nation 2020 report launch.

Tangata Whenua, Tangata Tiriti, Huia Tangata Kotahi, People of the Land, People of the Treaty, Bring Everyone Together measures the progress of people’s wellbeing.

It said there’d been reductions in child poverty, predatory lending and teenage pregnancy and improvements in employment and income. But we’ve gone backwards with violence against children, youth and adolescent suicide, meth use and housing affordability. Few inroads have been made into reducing the gap between outcomes for Māori and non-Māori.

It’s important to note that improvement doesn’t mean we’re in a good place. For example, despite some improvement, 250,000 of our children, nearly 23 per cent, live in poverty.

“Unless the country strongly endorses a more whole hearted effort to tackle the kind of poverty we are seeing in New Zealand, our political leaders are unlikely to demonstrate the courage required to lead the change,” the Salvation Army said.

Salvation Army leaders at the launch urged the audience to act. While voting and making our views known to policy makers is the obvious way, these steps alone won’t solve the issues the report highlights. Increased and more effective philanthropy, business contribution, and individual action is also needed.

While Government is incredibly influential, they are but one part of the jigsaw puzzle. At Philanthropy New Zealand I get to see philanthropists, grant makers and other types of givers enable not for profits working to improve wellbeing.

As well as their funding of community, our members support Philanthropy New Zealand to undertake policy work and advocate to Government on behalf of the giving sector. For example, philanthropy funded research released last year showing Government is significantly underfunding core social services that they contract not for profits to deliver. Philanthropy New Zealand continues to discuss with Government how to make progress in this area.

Business is showing increasing understanding of their need to strengthen the communities within which they operate. Employees help this when they prefer workplaces that demonstrate social and environmental responsibility, and millennials are widely credited for influencing employers to give more.

I encourage businesses to read this report and think about their role in the findings. Employers have a positive impact due to the employment they provide, but there’s more they can do to support staff and their communities.

Individual action, the power of the people, can perhaps have the biggest impact. In addition to exercising our influence in general and local body elections we can volunteer, we can donate, we can speak up when we hear discrimination, and we can help those who need it. People needing support are down the street, going to school with our children, in the neighbouring suburb, in our workplaces, and standing beside us at the supermarket check-out.

Thank you to the Salvation Army for continuing to produce this valuable report. Now it’s up to all of us – philanthropy, business, and individuals as well as Government, to act on the findings. Because in the Salvation Army’s words “everyone is our neighbour”.

Philanthropy New Zealand is the peak body for the philanthropic sector and it works to inspire more and better philanthropy and ensure an eco-system that encourages giving. Its members include: funders who invest in the areas the report highlights and; community organisations delivering services to improve wellbeing, including the Salvation Army. www.philanthropy.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Philanthropy New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 