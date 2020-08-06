Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Utilities Disputes Releases 2019-2020 Annual Report

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 7:29 am
Press Release: Utilities Disputes

7,815 people contacted Utilities Disputes last year with concerns or complaints about electricity, gas, water, or broadband installation on shared property. The Utilities Disputes Annual Report, released yesterday, highlights a 17% increase in enquiries, and a 10% decrease in complaints. Electricity and gas issues accounted for 6,968 of the contacts, followed by 460 about broadband installation on shared property, and 269 about water.

"The increase in enquiries is a positive sign that more people know they can access our free and independent service," says Utilities Disputes Commissioner Mary Ollivier. "The decrease in complaint investigations signals a greater effort by providers, and our early resolution team, to proactively resolve consumer issues before they escalate."

With electricity and gas making up 84% of last year’s complaints, bills were the most common complaint issue, followed by customer service, meters, disconnections, and supply. "Sudden high bills, back bills, and incorrect bills can cause a lot of stress," says Ms Ollivier. "While we can’t make decisions about the price of electricity or gas, we can bring the parties together and broadly investigate the bill, the plan, and the customer service, which makes a big difference."

Ms Ollivier says many complaints could be avoided with better communication and information. For example, one complainant signed up (with a door salesperson) to switch electricity companies, but when he later phoned to ask why he hadn’t received a bill, he was told he wasn’t a customer. Nine months later, after multiple mix ups, he received a backdated bill from the new company for $1,219. After Utilities Disputes investigated, the company acknowledged its errors and reduced the bill to $509. "Customers want clear and accurate information. They want their questions answered, their complaints acknowledged, and some appreciate talking to a readily available person, which is where we can come in."

The Annual Report includes a list of the number of complaints accepted for consideration by each company. "Complaint numbers do not necessarily reflect negatively on a company," says Ms Ollivier. "They can, in fact, reflect proactive customer service - as customers should be informed about Utilities Disputes, and unresolved complaints referred on to us."

Utilities Disputes Board Chair, Hon Heather Roy, says free access to an independent dispute resolution service is vital in the current climate. "With increased competition and services in the energy market, consumers must have access to the assistance they need to voice their concerns and make informed choices," says Mrs Roy. "Covid-19 continues to present extraordinary challenges. It’s even more important for consumers to stay connected, and to ask for extra help if they need it."

Since the Annual Reporting year (April 1 - March 31), Utilities Disputes has received a spike in enquiries during and post lockdown. "On most occasions, our team has helped resolve issues quickly, and connect customers with the right support," says Ms Ollivier. "This was significantly helped by providers increasing customer support as a response to Covid-19 with a range of options to reduce confusion and hardship. We appreciate working with industry to improve customer outcomes."

See the Annual Report here

See: www.utilitiesdisputes.co.nz www.havethepower.nz

Case notes

Note: names have been changed

ENERGY: Where is my bill? 
When a salesperson for electricity company ABC knocked on Gary’s door in February 2018, he signed up on the spot. But when Gary phoned ABC in April to ask why he had not received a bill; they told him he was not a customer. Gary was referred to his previous company XYZ and was told he was not XYZ's customer either, because of a separate switching error. Still no bill, until September, when Gary received a bill from XYZ. Gary reminded XYZ he was not their customer and asked again to be switched to ABC. Gary finally received a bill from ABC in November for $1,219.17, backdated to February. But Gary said he had not had a contract with ABC during this time. ABC offered to reduce the bill to $609, but Gary wanted it wiped. 

OUTCOME: During a conciliation conference, ABC apologised to Gary and agreed it should have offered a payment plan for the bill. The Commissioner said ABC missed multiple opportunities to identify and fix Gary’s issues. However, it was Gary’s responsibility to pay for the electricity he had used, and the switch to ABC was backdated to February. It was fair and reasonable for ABC to reduce the bill to $509 as an acknowledgement of poor customer service. Both parties accepted.

BSPAD (Broadband Shared Property Access Disputes): Fibre installation, block of flats 
Paula, a tenant in a block of flats, requested fibre installation, and Mike (representing the body corporate) objected. He was concerned the installation would damage the driveway and one owner would not contribute to repair costs. The fibre installation company said damage was unlikely, as they use micro-trenching for installations, and a financial dispute in a body corporate was outside the jurisdiction for objections. 

OUTCOME: The Commissioner said the company was entitled to install fibre at the block of flats. Paula’s request, with the landlord’s permission, was valid, and the company provided adequate information. Mike’s objection was not valid as relationship issues were outside jurisdiction. If the body corporate had reinstatement concerns, it could follow up after the installation. The company accepted the preliminary determination, but Mike rejected it. Mike could appeal the determination in the district court.

WATER: The leaky water meter 
Ben complained about a leaky water meter and poor customer service. He said he had reported the leak at least five times and had to repeat the same information. He also said he had read insulting comments in the water company's notes. 

OUTCOME: The Commissioner said she was satisfied the company fixed the leak they were responsible for (at the gate valve on the public side of the meter) and this leak did not affect the bills. The company informed Ben he was responsible for fixing the leak on his side of the meter, the same leak that affected his bills. Ben’s decision to turn off the water for 3 months until he fixed the leak was not the company's responsibility. The Commissioner said the customer service was reasonable. The company responded quickly and visited Ben’s property each time he made contact. They informed Ben about his responsibilities and his right to apply for a leak allowance. The comments in an internal note expressed frustration, not poor customer service.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Utilities Disputes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Problems The Pandemic Is Causing For Big Oil


Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
Currently, those twin threats from Covid-19 and climate change are converging: on the extent of oil production... More>>

 

National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:


Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 