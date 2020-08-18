Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Residents And Iwi Oppose Aerial Poisoning Of Sacred Mount Pirongia And Its Waterways

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 5:13 pm
Press Release: People's Inquiry

Lack of consultation regarding a proposed 1080 poison operation over Mt Pirongia and Te Kauri areas, including the waterways feeding residents’ drinking water, is another example of failed processes bringing communities into conflict with the Government.

Many residents and community groups claim that consultation regarding the controversial use of aerial poison did not take place, or where it did, there was no proper engagement with public concerns. The consultation documents distributed to residents contain dangerous misinformation that downplays the poisoning risks, including a claim that 1080 poison is ‘safe’ and does not harm fish.

The previous aerial poison operation, in 2014, raised serious concerns when many non-target animals were killed, as documented by Tv-Wild.com. The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) guidelines on consultation require risk mitigation measures to be fully discussed with residents and landowners. However the Waikato Regional Council (WRC) and Dept of Conservation (DoC) - partners in the proposed poisoning operation - ignore or dismiss any requests for communication from concerned residents. Instead they publish statements in local newspapers, claiming full consultation has taken place. Is this not dishonest?

Last weekend a traditional ceremonial Rahui was performed by kaumatua and hapu of Kawhia and Pirongia Marae to prohibit the poisoning of Pirongia, its water catchment and adjacent Kawhia, Aotea and Whaingaroa harbours. The Rahui was placed in order to prevent the desecration and damage to the sacred ancestral mountain's wairua, māhanga kai, and wāhi tapu. Te Hapu o te Wakamingenga Wahi o Maniapoto sent DoC and WRC a Notice to Cease and Desist poisoning and stated they fully support Kawhia and Pirongia marae and hapu with the placing of the Rahui.

However, these requests have been ignored by DoC and the Council, who insist they have consent from Maniapoto Maori Trust Boards Nga Tai o Kawhia Resource Management Committee and Waikato - Tainui. Government agencies involved with the proposed poisoning operation are using selective consultation and stalling tactics to delay answering urgent questions from Iwi and community stakeholders, by treating all enquiries as Official Information Act requests which have a 20-day response time.

Waikato Regional Councillor, Kathy White, shared her personal opinion and experience based on dealing with previous poison operations in the area. She says there were multiple compliance breaches by the contractors who carried out the operations. Farmers told her that DoC left poisoned carcasses on their farmland, despite the Safety Data Sheet for 1080 saying that carcasses should be removed, buried deeply at a site away from habitation or burned at a facility for hazardous wastes.

In 2019, she visited the Mapara farm where DoC had just buried eight 1080 poisoned cows and two aborted calves in the paddock where they died, one above a stream. DoC told the farmers they shouldn't graze stock in the paddock for at least the next six months to avoid risks of food chain contamination with 1080 poison.

"The landowners were never told about these risks before the drop, nor were they compensated when their stock were killed," she said. "There was no informed consent, and they've suffered terribly as a result."

"Finding out, in 2018, that my own council's pest contractor hadn't submitted a report when they killed sheep, deer and a cattle-beast in a Piopio East pest control operation, was extremely disappointing," she said. Her council called it a misunderstanding. The EPA later issued a formal warning to EcoFx Ltd, the contractor responsible for the Mapara poison operation, for not submitting a timely, accurate report. But that didn’t prevent DoC from awarding EcoFX the contract for other pest control work, including the proposed aerial poisoning over Mt Pirongia.

Within the last month, a Port Waikato landowner has also contacted Councillor Kathy White about the WRC’s pest contractor killing cows and two dogs, and narrowly missing a group of school-children in a previous 1080 drop on her leased farm. No one told them the date that the poison drop was happening. She asked about her rights, because she doesn't want 1080 used on her land again.

"I have sought a legal opinion and that says you can say no to 1080 being dropped on your private property," says Councillor White. "And in my opinion, you should say no. The risks to your animals are high. If 1080 is being dropped near your land, write a notice of objection to the pest contractor and the agency organising the drop and make it clear that you will hold them liable for the death of animals on your land, and any costs that you incur because of harm from the poison drop."

She went on to say "The EPA reports show a disturbing pattern of misapplied baits and/or unintended deaths of livestock and dogs. In 2011 and 2016, a third of all reported aerial 1080 drops included 'misapplied baits.’ Clearly, not all deaths are being reported, so those statistics are understated." The reality of the extent of poisoning incidents as a result of aerial operations is unclear; multiple organisations are involved in numerous operations every week and there is no nationwide independent reporting body.

Kathy White reported six incidents to the EPA last year, all of which involved livestock and dog deaths, but only one was investigated because the others were deemed ‘historical’. One incident was in Waimiha when the helicopter pilot reportedly breached two no-fly zones, killing pigs and sheep. In reports required for the EPA or the MoH,the pest contractor did not state anything about flying through no-fly zones

The continued failure of DoC to conduct fair and balanced community consultation, which includes accurate scientific information about the potential risks, and to engage Iwi and hapu interests, continues to be of major concern to communities around Aotearoa New Zealand. The People’s Inquiry 2020 is calling for transparency and a genuine dialogue between government departments and affected communities on issues of aerial poisoning.

Asha Andersen, of the Inquiry Executive Committee said, “The social licence to carry out these poisonings is certainly absent and community support is being manufactured by DoC. This is an affront to communities, it puts people into a conflict zone and furthermore it disrespects our obligations under The Treaty of Waitangi. Contractors, the Department of Conservation and Regional Councils all need to be held to account on these issues.”

www.peoplesinquiry2020.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from People's Inquiry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
For some reason though, the plight of international education has received nothing like the same attention and support. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

 

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Lockdowns, Leadership And Lebanon

As Melbourne has shown, the webs of urban life overlap so extensively that community transmission can be very hard to trace, let alone control. Each of the family members in the South Auckland family at the centre of the current outbreak will have had ... More>>


ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:

Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 