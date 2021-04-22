Stratford Anzac Day Commemorations 2021

After missing Anzac Day services altogether in 2020 Stratford District Council is looking forward to commemorating the day with an extended dawn service this Sunday, 25 April 2021.

This year Council has focused its activity on a single service on the morning of Anzac Day instead of the traditional two services.

When planning for the 2021 Anzac Day service Council worked with its Anzac Day partners on a memorial that will continue to deliver a meaningful ritual of remembrance for our district, while allowing room for any change in COVID-19 alert levels.

The dawn service will be held at the Cross of Sacrifice outside the War Memorial Centre, Miranda Street at 6.00am, Sunday 25 April 2021.

This years’ service will include an opportunity for Returned Service men and women as well as members of the public to lay a wreath.

Following the service a light breakfast will be held in the TSB Chambers, War Memorial Centre. All are welcome to attend.

To assist in the service starting on time participants are encouraged to gather from 5:45am.

The Hall of Remembrance will be open throughout Anzac Day weekend, between 6.00am and 5.00pm.

Volunteers will be placing crosses on war veterans’ graves in the Pioneer Cemetery, RSA sections of Kopuatama Cemetery and the old cemetery on Regan Street on Friday 23 April. No crosses will be left at the gates or at Stratford District Council offices.

WREATH MAKING:

In preparation for Anzac Day celebrations, a long held tradition of the Stratford community is bringing residents together to create wreaths.

Everyone interested in making wreaths is invited to the War Memorial Centre on Friday 23 April from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Children are welcome to give it a go, but those aged under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

“This is always a well-supported community activity that was missed in 2020. Bring the kids, grandparents, colleagues and come together to help make a wreath that will be placed in the Hall of Remembrance for display over the weekend," says Mayor Volzke.

Attendees are asked to bring their own secateurs if they have them, and greenery and flowers to add their own personal touch. Some flowers will be provided but donations of flowers would be most appreciated. Morning tea will be provided for participants.

Those who prefer to drop off pre-made wreaths can do so between 1.00pm and 2.00pm directly to the Hall of Remembrance on Friday 23 April.

