Calling All Stratford District Scarecrows

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Entries are now open for Stratford District’s 5th Scarecrow Trail!

Pre-School Category Winner 2020 – Koru Kindergarten

An online registration form for Scarecrow entries is available from Council’s website stratford.govt.nz or printed forms can be picked up from the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre i-SITE.

There are four categories with prizes up for grabs: Pre-school, Primary school, Business and Open. With an additional prize across all of the categories for the best use of Recycled Materials.

Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says, “This event is fun for the whole family, from creating the Scarecrows, to finding them scattered throughout the district.”

“We’re excited to be celebrating the trail’s 5th year in 2021. Our community really gets behind the event and we hope this year is no different,” says Ms Whareaitu. “Thanks especially to our sponsors for their support in making it happen.”

Prizes for each category have been made possible through the support of Stratford New World, Fulton Hogan, Stratford ITM and Stratford Business Association.

“For inspiration and help with creating scarecrows we would normally hold a scarecrow building workshop in the school holidays. With the uncertainty of COVID-19 alert levels as we head into the holidays, we’ll instead be sparking creativity in the community through a scarecrow building kit give-away,” she says.

To register for your free kit visit eventbrite.co.nz. Please note there are a limited number of kits to give away, and the kits will become available for pick up from 4 October 2021.

“We look forward to seeing what scarecrow creations are on the trail this year – make sure you have your registration in by 20 October 2021,” says Ms Whareaitu.

The Scarecrow Trail will be open from 29 October to 14 November for members of the public to jump on the trail and find all the Scarecrows throughout the district. This is run alongside the region’s garden festivals.

