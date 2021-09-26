Have You Seen Huia And Mikayla?
Sunday, 26 September 2021, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are urgently appealing to the public for sightings
of missing 27-year-old Mikayla Taiapo and 29-year-old
Ngahuia (Huia) Flavell.
The pair were last seen around
11am yesterday after planning to go for a walk in the Hunua
Ranges Regional Park.
Their vehicle (a Ford Ranger)
was located today on Moumoukai Road, Police and LANDSAR
staff are currently searching the area.
Mikayala is
described as of medium build with long dark brown hair and
was last seen wearing blue leggings and a maroon long
sleeved top.
Huia is described as of medium build with
brown hair and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and
blue leggings.
Police ask that anyone with anyone
information gets in contact by calling 111 and quoting job
number:
P048066494
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>
Covid-19, 24/9: 1,131 Overall Cases, 4,900,000+ Vaccine Doses
9 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 886 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO: