Have You Seen Huia And Mikayla?

Police are urgently appealing to the public for sightings of missing 27-year-old Mikayla Taiapo and 29-year-old Ngahuia (Huia) Flavell.

The pair were last seen around 11am yesterday after planning to go for a walk in the Hunua Ranges Regional Park.

Their vehicle (a Ford Ranger) was located today on Moumoukai Road, Police and LANDSAR staff are currently searching the area.

Mikayala is described as of medium build with long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing blue leggings and a maroon long sleeved top.

Huia is described as of medium build with brown hair and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue leggings.

Police ask that anyone with anyone information gets in contact by calling 111 and quoting job number: P048066494

