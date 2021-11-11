Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Celebrates And Supports ‘uniquely Kāpiti’ Events Through Fund

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has awarded $65,000 in funding to two local events through the second round of its 2021/22 Major Events Fund. The fund supports events that attract visitors, stimulates domestic tourism, and contribute to our local economy.

The funding news is well timed with one of the events, the Kāpiti Half – Run the Coast, taking place this Sunday. This exciting new event for Kāpiti, organsed by Paraparaumu-based company Barefoot Sport, will see carefully controlled groups of people running, walking and wheeling along our district’s iconic coastline.

Bengy Barsanti, Event Director at Barefoot Sport, feels the event has the potential to become one of the best half marathons in Aotearoa.

“We have a stunning coastline, the perfect beach side location and amazing running terrain all in the one spot. It's a venue up there with the likes of Queenstown, Mount Maunganui and Rotorua half marathons,” says Mr Barsanti. “I feel privileged to bring the event to the community and am really excited about the buzz it has created within the running community and in own community with participants taking on their own personal challenges.”

Following the huge success of its inaugral Matariki Festival, Council is also supporting Māoriland’s Matariki Ramaroa 2022. Last year the event saw over 20,000 people celebrating Matariki through a variety of tikanga-led and community-based events.

Matariki Festival Producer, Dylan Herkes, says that they are already well into planning for the 2022 festival that spans over three-weeks in June and July.

"We're so pleased to have the support of Council and the wider Kāpiti community for this really special event. There are so many benefits to this new nationally recognised public holiday, it’s more than just a day off, and we are excited and honoured to be able to assist in making it a real highlight for Kāpiti."

Councillor Rob McCann says that our district is fortunate to have an established Matariki Festival and is looking forward to next year’s event.

“This will be the first year that Matariki is being marked as a national public holiday. Thanks to Māoriland we are a step ahead with an established vibrant festival that, while designed for our community, is worthy of national attention.”

Mark Ward, Kāpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager says that celebrating and supporting these two events is even more important in today’s climate.

“Organising major events that adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions is not easy and requires a lot of additional time and energy. These two events understand what’s required to implement their event safely and we are grateful for their dedication to continue to operate in a time of such uncertainty.

“These events are vital to our district, and appeal to both locals and visitors alike. They generate spending, create vibrancy in our communities, and contribute to our wellbeing.”

The next Major Events funding round will open in June 2022. For more information visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 