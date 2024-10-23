Waikato Wetland Fire Update #8

Fire and Emergency crews are continuing to make solid progress fighting the large vegetation fire near Meremere, which includes the Whangamarino wetlands.

The fire has not grown significantly in size during the day - it sits at 1024 hectares with a 15-kilometre perimeter as at 3pm - thanks largely to the air operation of helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. This is despite losing 10 minutes of flight time due to a drone sighting.

Of equal importance have been the ground operations of around 50 firefighters who have been establishing and strengthening the containment lines around the fire.

Incident Controller Mark Tinworth says it has been a real team effort to get on top of the fire.

"The aircraft have been doing great work to slow the spread of the fire while the ground crews have been getting that containment line in so we can get this fire stopped in its tracks.

"It’s hard work for our crews, and I want to thank them for all their efforts throughout the day."

Mark Tinworth also extended his thanks to the community for their patience and understanding while crews have been working.

"We know there is some anxiety out there about this fire, particularly with the large amount of smoke in the area, and I just want to reassure people that we have your safety as our top priority.

"While we don’t expect anyone to be in any danger during this incident, we will let you know if there is any danger to you or your property well ahead of time.

There have been a number of questions asked regarding the risk to the community and businesses in the local area. Fire and Emergency have been working to establish and maintain communication and guidance with all involved.

A reminder if you are within the vicinity of smoke, keep windows and doors closed, and to avoid the area altogether if possible.

The final update for the day will be around 7pm this evening.

