A Message From The Whānau Of Tā Sir Wira Gardiner

With deep gratitude for a fulfilling life of service and contribution, we announce the passing of Sir Wira Gardiner, Lt Col (Retd), at home with his family in Gisborne.

In accordance with his express wish that public health be prioritised, and the demands on frontline workers be recognised, there will be no tangihanga for Wira at the marae.

We thank the people in the public health system in Waikato, Tauranga, Whakatane and Gisborne for their care and support these past 8 months, with a special thanks to the team at the Kathleen Kilgour Centre, Whakatane and Tairawhiti Hospice, Dr Rachel Thomson and the team of anahera at Te Kaha Health Clinic. We understood the severe pressures on all those we relied upon for their expertise and support, yet experienced the best that was available.

We thank colleagues in various parts of the Government, Public Service and Awanuiarangi for their unfailing kindness and grace.

Ka mihi, ka mihi, ka mihi.

Wira was the much loved husband and partner to Hekia, a loving and generous father to Jeremy and Amy, Ainsley, James, Rakaitemania and Shannon, Mihimaraea, and an unconditionally proud Koro of Toroa, May, Arai, Freddie, Mary, Paeumu, Amohaere, and Kingston, a good humoured brother and brother-in-law, a loyal and appreciative friend and colleague. Dedicated to the nation of Aotearoa New Zealand and faithful to the Maori people ahakoa he aha.

At some time in the future, when our country is restored to ordinary life, we will gather to mark Wira’s passing, acknowledge his contribution, and celebrate a good life well lived.

In memoriam, koha can be made to St John, who do wonderful and vital work and whose services we called upon with great appreciation - https://www.stjohn.org.nz/support-us/donate/feb-appeal-2022/

