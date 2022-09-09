Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Responds To News Of Queen’s Death

Friday, 9 September 2022, 8:51 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Buckingham Palace has announced that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth has died today aged 96.

A state funeral is likely to occur within 10-12 days in the United Kingdom, and there will be opportunities for Wellingtonians to attend memorial events, mourning observances and sign condolence books in the meantime.

Her Majesty With Mayor Macalister, Town Hall, 1954

A New Zealand Defence Force gun salute will mark the occasion along the Te Papa Promenade at dusk this evening.

Her Majesty’s passing will be a deeply sad time for most New Zealanders says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster.

“For most of us, Her Majesty has been always there, our Queen for all of our lives. She is the longest serving monarch of not just New Zealand, but also of the United Kingdom, and all its predecessor states, going back to the dawn of history, and one of the longest reigning monarchs anywhere, anytime.

“Only the oldest of our community will have known a time before her being Queen, and even for them they would remember she was the courageous wartime Princess.

“Queen Elizabeth has served all of her long lifetime in the absolute best sense of the word service, with dignity, empathy, and constancy, even in often challenging circumstances. The World she leaves is so very different from the World that welcomed her as a new Queen in February 1952.

“Her Majesty visited New Zealand no less than 10 times as Queen, and I was privileged to meet her on one of those visits. She had that special ability to make everyone feel special on a human personal level, and at the same time to be across and understand the major geo-political issues of our time and times past.

“Her Majesty’s passing is truly the end of an era, and also a profound reminder of the mortality of every generation,” adds Mayor Foster.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On What The Rise Of Liz Truss Signals For Us


True, the writing is a bit florid, but the following passages capture a few of the psychological realities that have been dawning for some time: Very few of us realize with conviction the intensely unusual, unstable, complicated, unreliable, temporary nature of the economic organization by which [we] have lived for the last half century. We assume some of the most peculiar and temporary of our late advantages as natural, permanent, and to be depended on, and we lay our plans accordingly...
More>>




 
 


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 