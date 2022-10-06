Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Elections: What To Expect Once Voting Closes

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 10:58 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Voting in local government elections will soon come to a close, then the big job of counting votes begins.

You can expect to hear updates from us while counting is underway, and when the official results are announced:

  • Progress results available mid to late afternoon on Saturday 08 October
  • Preliminary results available mid to late afternoon on Sunday 09 October
  • Official results announced Thursday 13 October to Wednesday 19 October

Progress results generally reflect around 95% of votes, but don’t include votes hand-delivered to Kaipara District Council offices on election day and special votes that require validation.

Please note, we cannot provide an exact time for progress and preliminary results. Council staff do not have control over when this information is available.

A media release will be provided as soon as information is available for public release. If you are writing to a deadline, please allow for results to come in closer to the end of the time frames provided.

What is the voting system for Kaipara District Council?

The single transferable voting (STV) electoral system is used for Kaipara District Council elections. This means, voters rank their candidates in order of preference. Votes must be received by noon on Saturday 08 October 2022.

To count the votes, the number of vacancies and votes determines the quota a candidate must reach to be elected. So, if your first choice does not reach the quota, your vote will be transferred to your second choice. This process is a little more complicated than the First Past the Post (FPP) voting system where the candidate with the most votes wins.

Who is being elected?

In Kaipara, our Council will consist of the mayor and nine councillors:

  • Mayor (elected ‘at large’)
  • Mangawhai-Kaiwaka General Ward (3 positions)
  • Otamatea General Ward (2 positions)
  • Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward (1 position)
  • Wairoa General Ward (2 positions)

Who is standing for Kaipara District Council?

Mayor

  • Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock
  • Craig Eldon Jepson
  • Karen Joyce-Paki
  • Brenden Nathan
  • Ash Nayyar
  • Gordon Walker

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward 

  • Dennis Emsley
  • Mike Ferguson
  • Mike Howard
  • Jonathan Graeme Larsen
  • Misty Sansom
  • Martina Tschirky
  • Rachael Williams

Otamatea General Ward 

  • Graham Allott
  • Ron Manderson
  • Chris Worzel Sellars
  • Mark Gregory Vincent

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward 

  • Henry Anthony Holyoake
  • Phillip Johnson
  • Brenden Nathan
  • Pera Paniora
  • Paturiri Toautu

Wairoa General Ward 

  • Mark Ancrum
  • Karen Joyce-Paki
  • Gordon Lambeth
  • Alec Melville
  • Joesephine Nathan
  • Ash Nayyar
  • Jay Tane
  • Eryn Wilson-Collins

© Scoop Media

Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia's Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

