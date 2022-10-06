Local Elections: What To Expect Once Voting Closes

Voting in local government elections will soon come to a close, then the big job of counting votes begins.

You can expect to hear updates from us while counting is underway, and when the official results are announced:

Progress results available mid to late afternoon on Saturday 08 October

Preliminary results available mid to late afternoon on Sunday 09 October

Official results announced Thursday 13 October to Wednesday 19 October

Progress results generally reflect around 95% of votes, but don’t include votes hand-delivered to Kaipara District Council offices on election day and special votes that require validation.

Please note, we cannot provide an exact time for progress and preliminary results. Council staff do not have control over when this information is available.

A media release will be provided as soon as information is available for public release. If you are writing to a deadline, please allow for results to come in closer to the end of the time frames provided.

What is the voting system for Kaipara District Council?

The single transferable voting (STV) electoral system is used for Kaipara District Council elections. This means, voters rank their candidates in order of preference. Votes must be received by noon on Saturday 08 October 2022.

To count the votes, the number of vacancies and votes determines the quota a candidate must reach to be elected. So, if your first choice does not reach the quota, your vote will be transferred to your second choice. This process is a little more complicated than the First Past the Post (FPP) voting system where the candidate with the most votes wins.

Who is being elected?

In Kaipara, our Council will consist of the mayor and nine councillors:

Mayor (elected ‘at large’)

Mangawhai-Kaiwaka General Ward (3 positions)

Otamatea General Ward (2 positions)

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward (1 position)

Wairoa General Ward (2 positions)

Who is standing for Kaipara District Council?

Mayor

Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock

Craig Eldon Jepson

Karen Joyce-Paki

Brenden Nathan

Ash Nayyar

Gordon Walker

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward

Dennis Emsley

Mike Ferguson

Mike Howard

Jonathan Graeme Larsen

Misty Sansom

Martina Tschirky

Rachael Williams

Otamatea General Ward

Graham Allott

Ron Manderson

Chris Worzel Sellars

Mark Gregory Vincent

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward

Henry Anthony Holyoake

Phillip Johnson

Brenden Nathan

Pera Paniora

Paturiri Toautu

Wairoa General Ward

Mark Ancrum

Karen Joyce-Paki

Gordon Lambeth

Alec Melville

Joesephine Nathan

Ash Nayyar

Jay Tane

Eryn Wilson-Collins

© Scoop Media

