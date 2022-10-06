Local Elections: What To Expect Once Voting Closes
Voting in local government elections will soon come to a close, then the big job of counting votes begins.
You can expect to hear updates from us while counting is underway, and when the official results are announced:
- Progress results available mid to late afternoon on Saturday 08 October
- Preliminary results available mid to late afternoon on Sunday 09 October
- Official results announced Thursday 13 October to Wednesday 19 October
Progress results generally reflect around 95% of votes, but don’t include votes hand-delivered to Kaipara District Council offices on election day and special votes that require validation.
Please note, we cannot provide an exact time for progress and preliminary results. Council staff do not have control over when this information is available.
A media release will be provided as soon as information is available for public release. If you are writing to a deadline, please allow for results to come in closer to the end of the time frames provided.
What is the voting system for Kaipara District Council?
The single transferable voting (STV) electoral system is used for Kaipara District Council elections. This means, voters rank their candidates in order of preference. Votes must be received by noon on Saturday 08 October 2022.
To count the votes, the number of vacancies and votes determines the quota a candidate must reach to be elected. So, if your first choice does not reach the quota, your vote will be transferred to your second choice. This process is a little more complicated than the First Past the Post (FPP) voting system where the candidate with the most votes wins.
Who is being elected?
In Kaipara, our Council will consist of the mayor and nine councillors:
- Mayor (elected ‘at large’)
- Mangawhai-Kaiwaka General Ward (3 positions)
- Otamatea General Ward (2 positions)
- Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward (1 position)
- Wairoa General Ward (2 positions)
Who is standing for Kaipara District Council?
Mayor
- Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock
- Craig Eldon Jepson
- Karen Joyce-Paki
- Brenden Nathan
- Ash Nayyar
- Gordon Walker
Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward
- Dennis Emsley
- Mike Ferguson
- Mike Howard
- Jonathan Graeme Larsen
- Misty Sansom
- Martina Tschirky
- Rachael Williams
Otamatea General Ward
- Graham Allott
- Ron Manderson
- Chris Worzel Sellars
- Mark Gregory Vincent
Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward
- Henry Anthony Holyoake
- Phillip Johnson
- Brenden Nathan
- Pera Paniora
- Paturiri Toautu
Wairoa General Ward
- Mark Ancrum
- Karen Joyce-Paki
- Gordon Lambeth
- Alec Melville
- Joesephine Nathan
- Ash Nayyar
- Jay Tane
- Eryn Wilson-Collins