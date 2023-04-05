Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Largest Study Of Life For New Zealand Pre-teens – First Findings Published Today

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 6:04 am
Press Release: Growing Up in New Zealand

Growing Up in New Zealand is today releasing new findings from the ongoing longitudinal study of young New Zealanders.

“Now We Are Twelve” focuses on the lived experience of 12-year-olds and their families, covering topics identified as key to the ongoing wellbeing and improvement of life here in Aotearoa such as: material wellbeing and identity (ethnic and gender) (please see attached media releases).

Around 4,500 young people and their families contributed to “Now We Are Twelve”, encompassing a diverse group with a variety of experiences. The study has been following the lives of these children since before they were born including at significant milestones.

The findings are being released as a series of nine snapshots, covering nine topics developed by researchers alongside key Government departments to respond to current policy priorities for children and young people.
The topics to be covered are:

  • Ethnic and gender identity 
  • Material Wellbeing 
  • Housing and homelessness
  • Food security
  • COVID-19 impact on child and whānau wellbeing
  • Mental health
  • School engagement
  • Disability
  • Relationships

These will be released between early April and end of June for use by researchers and decision makers and for anyone wanting to improve the lives of and understand the needs of young people and their families and in New Zealand.

The Children and Families Research Fund provides funding to use the Growing Up in New Zealand data to support research into aspects of young people’s lives across the motu and is regularly made available to researcher and research institutions.

The study is conducted by the University of Auckland UniServices, funded by the NZ Government and administered by the Ministry of Social Development.
See “Now We Are Twelve” here: https://growingup.co.nz/now-we-are-twelve

© Scoop Media

