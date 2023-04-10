Fire And Emergency Responds To Tornado In Nelson
Monday, 10 April 2023, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is responding to calls for assistance
following a tornado in Tasman about 1.20pm on Monday
afternoon.
Approximately 12 houses have either had
their roof lifted, or lost their roof entirely,
predominantly in the Upper Moutere area.
Additionally,
a tree fell onto a car with a person inside in Mapua, but
the person was able to get out of the car without requiring
assistance and reported only minor abrasions.
There
have also been a report of a tree falling onto power lines,
as well as a tree falling across a
driveway.
