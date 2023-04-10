Fire And Emergency Responds To Tornado In Nelson

Fire and Emergency is responding to calls for assistance following a tornado in Tasman about 1.20pm on Monday afternoon.

Approximately 12 houses have either had their roof lifted, or lost their roof entirely, predominantly in the Upper Moutere area.

Additionally, a tree fell onto a car with a person inside in Mapua, but the person was able to get out of the car without requiring assistance and reported only minor abrasions.

There have also been a report of a tree falling onto power lines, as well as a tree falling across a driveway.

