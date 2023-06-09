Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waste-to-energy Pyrolysis Facility Proposal In Feilding Fails, People Power Wins!

Friday, 9 June 2023, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Feilding Against Incineration

The proposed waste-to-energy pyrolysis facility in Feilding will not be going ahead after the applicant, Bioplant Manawatū NZ Limited, withdrew its discharge to air resource consent application with Horizons Regional Council.

Due to the efforts and continued persistence of Ngāti Kauwhata, Feilding Against Incineration, community group, and members of the Manawatū community opposing the proposal, a great outcome has been achieved for the community and the environment.

Feilding Against Incineration spokesperson, Angela Baker is thrilled for the Fielding community, the wider Manawatū region and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The proposal exaggerated the benefits and toned down the risks to the extent that several of their central environmental claims were inaccurate and misleading and amount to ‘greenwashing’, resulting in risks and environmental effects and therefore misleading the community. There is nothing green about pyrolysis and offers a false ‘solution’ to our waste problem. There are better ways to deal with waste than burning it.

Any waste-to-energy proposals are outdated, inefficient and out of step with Aotearoa New Zealand’s current direction and take us in the opposite direction of reducing our waste.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Feilding Against Incineration on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 