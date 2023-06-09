Waste-to-energy Pyrolysis Facility Proposal In Feilding Fails, People Power Wins!

The proposed waste-to-energy pyrolysis facility in Feilding will not be going ahead after the applicant, Bioplant Manawatū NZ Limited, withdrew its discharge to air resource consent application with Horizons Regional Council.

Due to the efforts and continued persistence of Ngāti Kauwhata, Feilding Against Incineration, community group, and members of the Manawatū community opposing the proposal, a great outcome has been achieved for the community and the environment.

Feilding Against Incineration spokesperson, Angela Baker is thrilled for the Fielding community, the wider Manawatū region and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The proposal exaggerated the benefits and toned down the risks to the extent that several of their central environmental claims were inaccurate and misleading and amount to ‘greenwashing’, resulting in risks and environmental effects and therefore misleading the community. There is nothing green about pyrolysis and offers a false ‘solution’ to our waste problem. There are better ways to deal with waste than burning it.

Any waste-to-energy proposals are outdated, inefficient and out of step with Aotearoa New Zealand’s current direction and take us in the opposite direction of reducing our waste.

© Scoop Media

