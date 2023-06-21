Time Running Out For Kiwis To Apply For Financial Help To Support Wetlands

New Zealanders are being urged to apply for funding to support wetlands on their properties.

Applications for grants from the Game Bird Habitat Stamp programme, which raises funds for the protection and enhancement of game bird or other wildlife habitat, close on June 30.

$5 from every game bird hunting licence sold goes to the Game Bird Habitat Trust for the programme. Any person or organisation can apply for funding for relevant wetland projects.

Approximately $22 million has been invested so far in restoring wetlands, mainly on private rural land, in partnership between hunters and landowners.

"Wetlands add amazing value to properties and they’re critical for the wellbeing of the environment," says Corina Jordan, chief executive of Fish & Game.

"They are a key mitigation tool in a farmer’s toolbox to support the efforts of catchment communities, but also provide a source of stock drinking water in dry weather.

"Protecting and restoring wetlands is a key focus for Fish & Game. Only three per cent of New Zealand’s original wetlands remain, so any work makes a difference in supporting our indigenous flora and fauna as well as our game bird species. That in turn creates recreational opportunities for rural communities and for hunting."

For details on how to apply for the funding, please visit the Fish & Game website.

