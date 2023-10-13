Tropical Cyclone Outlook, Put Together By NIWA And MetService
Friday, 13 October 2023, 5:51 am
Press Release: NIWA
- The NIWA and MetService assessment of tropical cyclone1
(TC) activity for the coming season indicates normal to
above normal activity
- 9 to 14 named TCs could occur
in the Southwest Pacific from November 2023 - April
2024
- TCs have a significant impact across the
Southwest Pacific, with the season starting in November and
lasting through April
- For the coming season,
significant differences are expected between the western and
eastern halves of the
basin
