Massive Footpath Repair Programme Underway

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:30 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A massive footpath repair programme is underway around Gisborne from now until May next year.

Gisborne District Council’s Journeys Operations Manager Libby Young says there’s a big push to respond to an increased number of faults.

“We know many of you have been waiting to get footpaths fixed and we thank you for your patience and want to reassure you that work has started.

“Please be aware there will be disruptions around footpaths while they’re fixed from now until May.

“However, contractors will ensure that repairs halt for a month from mid-December to the second week in January so our footpaths are not blocked off for the busy summer season.”

Ms Young says contractors have started work on the worst footpath faults first in our urban area.

The focus is on high foot traffic areas like schools, kohanga, shopping areas, marae and bus stops.

“In April we completed a full network inspection of faults. In each case, the cause of the fault was identified.

“Street and privately-owned trees are the biggest problem getting in the way of long-term fault-free footpaths for our community.

“Our Reserves Team has been working with us to resolve these issues where required.”

Ms Young says because of the large scope of work, contractors are reaching out to residents if they’re likely to be impacted by having their driveway or access routes closed while repairs are made.

