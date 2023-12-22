Fatality Following Water Related Incident, Far North

Police can confirm a person has died following a water-related incident in the Far North yesterday evening.

Emergency services responded to reports of a missing diver off Waihihi Bay around 6.40pm.

Police, with the assistance of our partner agencies, located a body in the water just before 2am.

Our thoughts are with their family at this sad time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Coastguard Bay of Islands volunteers onboard Kokako Rescue took the lead in the search efforts, supported by the Coastguard Operations Centre, overseeing and coordinating an extensive search that involved up to 15 private vessels.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

