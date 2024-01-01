Police Generally Pleased With New Year's Eve Behaviour

While the weather may have affected New Year's Eve celebrations around the

country, there were still many thousands of people gathered in various

locations across Aotearoa to ring in 2024.

“Police have been generally pleased with the behaviour of those celebrating

the new year throughout the country, ” says Assistant Commissioner Mike

Johnson.

“Many of our officers across the country have described it as being like a

busy Saturday night, with some alcohol-related disorder but no significant

issues.”

"That said, In Whangamatā, a number of youths were arrested for disorderly

behaviour/fighting in a public place. Again in Bay of Plenty, it was a

similar story, with a number of youths arrested in Ōhope and Tauranga for

disorderly behaviour."

“While this kind of behaviour is always disappointing, it’s really

pleasing to see the vast majority of people in communities right across the

country had a safe and enjoyable night seeing in the new year,” says

Assistant Commissioner Johnson.

“We want to remind everyone who may be heading home from holiday in the

coming days – please keep safe and be patient on the roads, particularly

with the weather still causing issues in some locations.”

“Make sure you drive to the conditions, within the posted speed limit. Make

sure everyone is wearing their seatbelt and are properly restrained. Put the

phone away if you’re driving, and take breaks if you feel fatigued.”

Ngā mihi o te tau hou – Happy New Year.

