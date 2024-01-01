Police Generally Pleased With New Year's Eve Behaviour
While the weather may have affected New Year's Eve
celebrations around the
country, there were still many thousands of people gathered in various
locations across Aotearoa to ring in 2024.
“Police have been
generally pleased with the behaviour of those
celebrating
the new year throughout the country, ” says Assistant Commissioner Mike
Johnson.
“Many of our
officers across the country have described it as being like
a
busy Saturday night, with some alcohol-related disorder but no significant
issues.”
"That said, In
Whangamatā, a number of youths were arrested for
disorderly
behaviour/fighting in a public place. Again in Bay of Plenty, it was a
similar story, with a number of youths arrested in Ōhope and Tauranga for
disorderly behaviour."
“While this kind of behaviour is always
disappointing, it’s really
pleasing to see the vast majority of people in communities right across the
country had a safe and enjoyable night seeing in the new year,” says
Assistant Commissioner Johnson.
“We want to remind everyone who may be
heading home from holiday in the
coming days – please keep safe and be patient on the roads, particularly
with the weather still causing issues in some locations.”
“Make sure you drive to the
conditions, within the posted speed limit. Make
sure everyone is wearing their seatbelt and are properly restrained. Put the
phone away if you’re driving, and take breaks if you feel fatigued.”
Ngā mihi o te tau hou – Happy New Year.